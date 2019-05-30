The City of Martin’s summer concert series “Music in the Park” continues tonight with the Martin Community Band performing musical numbers from Broadway.

The Martin Community Band is comprised of musicians from the area and is conducted by Dr. John Oelrich, the Director of Bands at UT Martin.

The free concert begins at 7:00 at Festival Park in Historic Downtown Martin.

Food trucks will also be parked around the downtown area and will be open at 4:00 this afternoon.

The “Music in the Park” series continues through June 27th with next Thursday’s performance featuring the UT Martin Steel Drum Band.