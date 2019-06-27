The City of Martin’s “Music in the Park” summer concert series wraps up tonight with a “Star-Spangled Celebration” just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Festival Park stage sustained minor damage Friday night when storms moved through the area, but City of Martin Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson says the performance will go ahead as scheduled.

Tonight’s free concert features the Martin Community Band and the David Johnson Chorus performing patriotic songs.

Food trucks will also be open tonight, beginning at 4:00 this afternoon.

The concert begins at 7:00.