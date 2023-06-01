Music in the Park series features ‘80s tribute band

Summer vibes and good times continue Thursday night with the Music in the Park concert series at The Stage in Downtown Martin.

The show features the longest running, most recognized ‘80s tribute band in the United States, “The Breakfast Club Band,” performing from 5:30 to 8:30.

Those planning to attend are reminded to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Other activities will include free face painting, yard games, and the Martin Public Library activity table with coloring and bubbles.

Seven food trucks will also be open beginning at 4:30.

Next week’s concert features a performance by the Martin Community Band.

The concerts are free to attend.