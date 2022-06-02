“Music in the Park” series returns to downtown Martin tonight

The City of Martin’s “Music in the Park” series returns tonight with the first of five concerts this month.

The concerts will be held each Thursday throughout the month and feature a different musical them each week from tonight’s British Invasion show to Pop Culture to Jazz and the final concert on June 30th will be the Star-Spangled Celebration.

The concerts are free and will take place at 7:00 at The Stage behind the new Martin Public Library at Festival Park.

Food trucks will open at 5:00 each afternoon before the concerts.