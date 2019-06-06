Tonight’s “Music in the Park” features the music of the islands in downtown Martin.

The UT Martin Steelworks Drum Band will present “Caribbean Nights” as part of the City of Martin’s “Music in the Park” series.

Children will also have the chance to create art inspired by the music by drawing or painting on posters for “Posters in the Park.”

The music begins at 7:00 on the main stage at Festival Park, with the food trucks opening at 4:00 this afternoon downtown, weather permitting.

If rain is an issue, the concert will be moved to the UT Martin Fine Arts Building.