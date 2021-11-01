Muzzleloader Deer Season to Begin in Tennessee

Tennessee deer hunters can use their black powder rifles to hunt starting on Saturday.

The statewide muzzleloader season will run from November 6th thru the 19th, with archery and crossbow hunting also allowed.

Muzzleloader firearms are defined as those which are incapable of being loaded from the breech.

During the 14 days of the season, hunters will be required to wear blaze orange while in the field.

The statewide bag limit for antlered deer in Tennessee is two, with no more than one taken per day while hunting.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has also announced that gun season will open on Saturday for the 12 West Tennessee counties that are part of the Unit Chronic Wasting Disease.