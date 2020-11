The 9th annual Myrtle Harton Pancake Day will take place in Union City on Saturday.

The Kiwanis Club event will be held at the Union City Middle School from 7:00 until 12:00.

Due to COVID-19, this years pancake breakfast will be all carry-out from the school.

Tickets are $5.00 each and can be purchased at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios on Friday at 223 West Gate Drive.

All proceeds will benefit community projects.