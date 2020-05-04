Women’s flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL FLAG arm, and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX).

The NAIA will develop league infrastructure and operations for the first women’s flag football competition governed by a collegiate athletics association.

The NAIA will host its first showcase open to female football athletes in late summer or early fall. The first competitive season will be held next spring.

Bethel University in McKenzie is an NAIA school, but it’s not known at this time if Bethel will field a women’s flag football team.