The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in an automobile wreck in Troy.

Reports said 73 year old Martha Blackwell, of Falkville, Alabama, was operating a 2007 Honda Odyssey on 833 Thunder Road, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

The car then went down an embankment and overturned into a drainage ravine.

The report said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 1:00.