The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Hispanic man who was shot and killed on Monday.

Sheriff’s reports said 53 year old Luis Mancilla Jr. was found outside of a residence just after noon.

He was located after deputies were called to the 2800 block of Cook Store Road, where a shooting was reported.

Sheriff’s reports said Mancilla was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the shooting death.