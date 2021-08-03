Names of Five People Killed in Traffic Crash Released

The names of five people, who died Monday in a two vehicle crash in McCracken County, have now been released.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a passenger car and tractor trailer truck around noon on Clarks River Road.

Reports said 45 year old Frank Holland, of Paducah, was traveling eastbound in a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor trailer truck, when he struck a 2006 Ford Taurus, operated by 23 year old Monica Jewell, of LaCenter.

Reports said Ms. Jewell had pulled out of a business driveway, crossing both lanes of the roadway.

Ms. Jewell, along with her passengers, 26 year old Trevor Doom, of LaCenter; 44 year old Eddie Knight of Eddyville; along with 54 year old Linda Young and 14 year old Alexander Hudson of Marion, were all killled in the crash.

Multiple emergency services were called to assist at the scene, with the section of roadway closed for over seven hours.

Sheriff’s reports said an investigation into the accident is still ongoing.