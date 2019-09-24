Jackson Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting on Saturday that claimed the lives of two individuals.

25 year old Cornelius Roberson and 23 year old Marcus Maxwell were killed in a night club shooting that occurred at the “Club Elite”.

A third individual was also shot and transported to a Jackson hospital with life threatening injuries.

During the night of the investigation, police recovered multiple firearms along with evidence of gambling, narcotics, and gang activity at the night spot.

The investigation also revealed approximately 300 people in attendance when the shooting occurred.

At this time, the police report said no one has come forward with information that would assist in solving the case.