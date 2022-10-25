Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County
The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released.
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road.
Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal argument.
When Mrs. Hodges tried to leave in a vehicle, Mr. Hodges shot her through the driver’s side window.
McDade says Mr. Hodges shot himself sometime later.