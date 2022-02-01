Names Released of Those Involved in Mayfield Officer Involved Shooting

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have identified the individual shot during an officer involved shooting in Mayfield.

Post 1 reports said 53 year old Tony Edwards, of Mayfield, was pronounced deceased at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center following the shooting at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

On the night of January 5th, two officers from the Frankfort Police Department were conducting patrols at the fairgrounds, as part of their assistance due to the tornado damage.

Post 1 reports said first year officer Micheal Martin, and 15 year Detective David Ingle, were patrolling when Edwards approached them and began shooting in their direction.

The officers then returned fire, which struck Edwards.

At this time, State Police are still conducting the investigation into the shooting.