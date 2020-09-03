NASCAR will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs so a positive coronavirus test will end a drivers’ championship bid.

The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic.

It’s up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19 understanding there is no cushion for missing a race.

A positive test would force a driver to miss a race, earn zero points for the event and probably eliminate them from the playoffs.