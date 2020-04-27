Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth is coming out of retirement to replace the fired Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race.

Ganassi development driver Ross Chastain was considered a replacement but the team instead went with Kenseth.

Ganassi says the team will ask NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth eligible to race for the title this season.

Like other sports, the NASCAR season has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, officials are talking with counties in North Carolina, where many of the race teams are headquartered, about opening the teams’ race shops back up.