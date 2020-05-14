It’ll be a summer in the South for NASCAR: The stock car series says it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races – all of them without fans.

NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races, including nine in the elite Cup Series. It’s coming back after being shut down for more than two months by the pandemic.

The Cup Series resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

NASCAR then goes to Bristol, Martinsville, Atlanta, Homestead and Talladega.