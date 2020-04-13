Driver Kyle Larson is suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and is suspended without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. He said during a check of his microphone “you can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.

The star driver apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for his comment.

Larson is half Japanese and his grandparents spent time in an interment camp in California.