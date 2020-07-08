Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to race this weekend after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result.

Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts – most among active drivers – was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.