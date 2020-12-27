The Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville has resulted in continued communication issues over a widespread area.

Shoppers at many locations in Western Kentucky were forced to use “cash only” during the weekend to make purchases.

Also in West Kentucky, several hospitals reported telephone and internet disruptions, while Baptist Memorial in Union City and West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer in Martin were not affected by the blast.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 reported major 911 issues with incoming calls from those using the AT&T service, and several radio stations were knocked off the air following the explosion.

Cell phone and home internet services have also been affected in Western Kentucky.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said he has learned the AT&T building damaged in Nashville has been deemed safe and structural sound.

Jowers said restoration of essential services for that building has begun, which will help in getting services back from AT&T.

In Obion County, Jowers said emergency 911 services have not been affected to a great degree.