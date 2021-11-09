Nashville man arrested after shooting at his ex-girlfriend in Dyersburg

A Nashville man is facing charges after shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s girl early Sunday morning in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 31-year-old Karliss Coleman was arrested just after 1:00 Sunday morning after officers were called to the Dodge’s Store on South Main Street in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

The two victims told officers that they were walking out of the store when Coleman, the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, confronted them and an argument began.

When the two individuals walked to the vehicle to leave, Coleman allegedly got a handgun from his vehicle and fired a shot, hitting the driver’s side door.

No injuries were reported.

Coleman is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism over $1,000 dollars. He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.