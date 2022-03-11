Nashville man arrested on weapons, drug charges

A Nashville man is in the Davidson County Jail on weapon and drug charges.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 25-year-old Alvaro Alexis Ochoa was arrested Thursday after agents found over 150 grams of fentanyl powder for sale and multiple firearms in his home.

Ochoa is charged with Possession with Intent- Fentanyl or Derivative and Possession of Firearm During Commission or Attempt to Commit Dangerous Felony.

Metropolitan Nashville Police officers assisted in transporting Ochoa to the Davidson County Jail, where he’s being held on an $85,000 bond.