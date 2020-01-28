A Nashville man has been charged after admitting to striking a pedestrian with a stolen van in Paducah.

Police reports said 43 year old Robert Thomas Aitken is charged with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, Aitken admitted to intentionally hitting 68 year old James Cates on Saturday morning, with intentions to either kill or render the man unconscious.

Aitken said his plan was to then rob the man of his possessions.

Police reports said Cates was struck while walking around 6:30 in the morning.

Cates told officers he became involved in a struggle with Aitken, which allowed him to take the van keys and throw them into a nearby yard.

Aitken ran from the scene and was later taken into police custody after being tased by officers.

Along with the attempted murder, he is charged with receiving property over $10,000, possession of methamphetamine and terroristic threatening.