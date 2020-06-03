Nashville, and the music world, is mourning the passing of legendary guitarist Jimmy Capps.

The 81 year old Capps passed away on Tuesday.

Capps made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December of 1958 with The Louvin Brothers, then joined the Opry house band in 1967.

He performed with the Opry house band for more than 50 years, and has performed on guitar on some of the most influential country music recordings.

During his six decade career, Capps played on recordings such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones, “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette, “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers, “Elvira” by the Oak Ridge Boys and “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs called Capps “historic”, saying “he had forgotten more history about Nashville music and the musicians who played it than most people will ever know,”.

In 2012, the Country Music Hall of Fame honored Capps as one of the lauded “Nashville Cats” players, and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Most recently, he was noted for his role as “The Sheriff” on RFD’s “Larry’s Country Diner” and his performances on the “Country Family Reunion” shows.