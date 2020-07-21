AP – Nashville is barring restaurants from staying open late in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper said the order that takes effect Friday will require restaurants, restaurants that have turned into bars during the pandemic, and other businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10:00.

Mayor Cooper pointed to videos that circulated over the weekend of crowds outside restaurants and other businesses in Nashville, with most people not wearing masks.

Earlier this month, Nashville ordered bars to close again due to the growth in new coronavirus cases.