Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced the city will drop back to Phase 2 on the recovery plan due to increased cases of COVID-19.

In a released statement, Mayor Cooper said Phase 3 has not been effective, as Nashville faces another challenge.

Effective Friday, and for the next several weeks, the plan calls for the “Roadmap for Reopening Nashville” to revert back one step.

Mayor Cooper said Davidson County had a record confirmed case count of 608 on Thursday.

To help avoid public health risks, the Mayor directed the Convention and Visitors Corporation to cancel Saturday’s fireworks show.

The release stated many socially driven businesses and activities opened in Phase Three will now temporarily close, including event and entertainment venues.

The gathering size limit will also drop back to 25, with restaurants will revert back to 50-percent capacity.

Dog parks, skate parks, basketball courts, playgrounds and swimming pools will still be open at this time.