Nathan Castleman New Principal at Fulton City High School

Fulton City High School will be under the leadership of a new principal when classes resume this month.

Nathan Castleman was chosen for the position, following the resignation of Mancel Elam.

Castleman came to Fulton City in 2013, following 32 years of service in the Obion County School System.

In taking the new position, Castleman told Thunderbolt News that he inherits a school left in good standing by the former principal.(AUDIO)

While serving most of his career in Obion County in special education, Castleman said administrative duties have prepared him for the new role.(AUDIO)

Castleman said he has enjoyed working in the Fulton Independent System, following his time in Obion County.(AUDIO)

Students will return to the classroom in Fulton on August 30th.