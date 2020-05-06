In keeping with the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control, the Obion County Ministerial Association has changed this years observing of the “National Day of Prayer”.

In past years, local ministers, and the public, would gather at a selected location to offer prayer for different entities of the county, including schools, governments and law enforcement.

Due to suggested guidelines of gatherings to remain under 10 people, the Ministerial Association is now asking county residents to pray at home or work Thursday morning at 8:00.

The theme of this year’s event is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth”.