A public gathering to celebrate “National Day of Prayer” will return this week in Union City.

Bro. Ron Gray told Thunderbolt News the Obion County Ministerial Association has organized this years event.(AUDIO)

Bro. Gray said the prayer gathering, by individuals of all denominations, is coming at a good time.(AUDIO)

Thursday’s “National Day of Prayer” event in Union City will consist of prayer for seven centers of influence, which includes family, churches, schools, businesses, government and military, along with medical, law enforcement and first responders.