The annual National Day or Prayer rally in Weakley County will be a little different this year with the COVID-19 coronavirus, as pastors, community leaders, and residents will practice social distancing.

Greenfield First Pentecostal Church Pastor Wendell Jellison says tomorrow’s program will take place in the Greenfield Veteran’s Park parking lot.

(AUDIO)

Community leaders and speakers will be offering up prayers during tomorrow’s program.

(AUDIO)

As part of the program, The Chandlers will be leading music and worship.