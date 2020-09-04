A series of social justice initiatives will take place in the National Football League this season.

League Commissioner Roger Goodell told media members this week, the initiatives will include helmet decals and phrases stenciled in each teams endzone.

Goodell said the phrases “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will remain in the endzone all season.

The Commissioner said players will be able to honor victims of systemic racism and police brutality with decals on their helmets that bear the names of the victims.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice-president of football operations, also said some players may choose to not play in Week 1, to protest of police brutality and racism.

Vincent said the decision will be up to each player, with no punishment or fines to be issued for their decision.