National Night Out family event Tuesday in Martin

As part of the nationwide National Night Out, the Martin Police Department, Martin Fire Department, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition are hosting the annual Family Night Out Tuesday night at Virginia Weldon Park.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition will also be giving away medication lock boxes.

The Family Night Out event is Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 at Virginia Weldon Park in downtown Martin.