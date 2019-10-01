The Martin Police Department’s National Night Out event is tonight at Virginia Weldon Park in downtown Martin.

Martin Police, Martin Fire Department, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition are sponsoring this year’s family event.

In years past, a few neighborhoods in the city hosted block parties, but last year, the department held one big community event downtown.

This year’s event features food and drinks, with games and activities for children, including a Touch-a-Truck event with a fire engine and police car, and the Weakley County Prevention Coalition will giving away medication lock boxes.

The Police Department and Fire Department will be available to check child safety seats to help citizens with small children make sure seats are properly installed.

Family Night Out is tonight from 4:30 until 8:00 at Virginia Weldon Park.