National Police Week in the United States

Law enforcement officers across the nation are being honored this week.

National Police Week is being observed to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

Fulton County Sheriff Chad Parker said he was proud that all officers are being remembered for their service to residents and communities.(AUDIO)

In his over 25 years of service with City Police Departments, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and now the Sheriff’s Office, Parker said losing an officer in the line-of-duty is the most feared part of the day-to-day work.(AUDIO)

National Police Week will run through Saturday, with the annual candlelight vigil to be held at the National Mall in Washington DC.

During this service, the names of all fallen officers from 2022 will be read.