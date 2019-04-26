The Drug Enforcement Administration and Weakley County Prevention Coalition will hold the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday with four drop-off locations in Weakley County.

From 10:00 until 2:00 Saturday, residents are encouraged to bring their expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at Festival Park in downtown Martin, at the Fred’s Pharmacy locations in Dresden and Greenfield, or the Dollar General location in Gleason.

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition will also have free medication lock boxes to give away at each location.

Now in its seventeenth year, DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds of prescription medications through its Take Back Day events.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The majority of prescription drug abusers say they get their drugs free from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Take Back Day is a unique opportunity for Americans to protect their homes and medicine cabinets from theft and abuse.