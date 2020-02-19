The National Weather Service in Memphis has announced plans for a Severe Weather Awareness Tour.

With the Spring storm season approaching, staff members will visit 15 counties to meet with emergency management officials and hold storm spotter training classes.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Gary Woodall said the severe weather season is already off to a fast start, and the tour will help enhance the storm spotter network, along with emergency warning and communication systems.

The Severe Weather Awareness Tour will take place on March 10th in Obion County, at the Public Library in Union City.

On March 19th, weather service officials will be in Dresden, at the Weakley County Law Enforcement facility.

And on March 23rd, the weather tour will stop in Dyersburg at the County Complex Building.