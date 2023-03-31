National Weather Service Gives Severe Weather Update for Ken Tenn Area

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service has placed all of West Tennessee, and the counties of Fulton, Hickman and Carlisle in Western Kentucky, in a Level 4, or Moderate Zone, for the potential of severe weather.

Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Cromer gave Thunderbolt News an update on the potential weather situation.(AUDIO)

Cromer said the problem with today’s approaching storm system is the possibility of separate, isolated storm cells.(AUDIO)

Area residents are reminded to have a source of information today to receive watches and warnings that may be issued.

The timeline for the possible severe weather is anticipated between 4:00 and 10:00.