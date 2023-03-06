National Weather Service in Paducah and Memphis Release Information on Friday Storms

The National Weather Service, in both Paducah and Memphis, has released reports from Friday’s damaging storm system.

Reports said rainfall amounts varied from 3-to-4.5-inches in both West Tennessee and Western Kentucky, causing flooding issues in many areas.

Weather Service reports also said the highest recorded wind gust for both locations was recorded at 72-miles-per-hour at Hickman, Kentucky.

Powerful wind gusts of 66-miles-per-hour were recorded at Camden, along with 65 in Mayfield, 63 in Murray, 62 in Jackson, and 60 in both Paris and Paducah.

An EF-2 tornado struck the Freemont community, south of Paducah, with 125-mile-per-hour winds causing major roof and siding damage to approximately a dozen homes and businesses, along with multiple trees and power poles damaged.

Weather Service reports also said several large highway signs were damaged or destroyed on Highway 51 in Union City.

Numerous trees and power polls were blown down in Dresden, with two reports of mobile home damage in Carroll County.