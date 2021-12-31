National Weather Service Issues Level-3 Zone for West Tennessee

The National Weather Service has now increased the potential chances of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes for most all West Tennessee.

Forecasters have enacted a Level-3, or enhanced zone for severe thunderstorms, which includes parts of Weakley, Henry and Dyer County, along with all of Gibson and Carroll County.

The report said the designated area could possibly see conditions that produce a strong tornado of EF-2 or greater.

This zone and storm threat is for Saturday.

The remainder of Northwest Tennessee, and Western Kentucky, remain in a Level-2 or slight risk of severe storms, which could include damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has also placed the entire Ken-Tenn area in a Flash Flood Watch, which begins tonight at 6:00 and continues until 6:00 on Saturday night.