The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4:00 this Tuesday afternoon.

Counties in the watch area include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, Henry and Carroll, along with Fulton, Hickman, Calloway, Graves and McCracken in Western Kentucky .

Forecasters say the area could receive strong, damaging winds and large hail as primary threats, with the possibility of a tornado not ruled out.