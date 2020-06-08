The remnants of Tropical Depression “Cristobal” will bring gusty winds, rain and possible isolated tornadoes to the local area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory thru Tuesday night at 7:00, with wind gusts thru the period ranging from 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts around one-and-a-half inches could occur with the passing of the tropical front.

Tuesday night a cold front is expected to move thru the area, which could result in the chance of severe thunderstorms.