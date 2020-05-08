The National Weather Service has issued advisories for high winds and cold overnight temperatures.

A Wind Advisory is in affect until 7:00 tonight that includes the Northwest Tennessee counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson, and the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken.

Forecasters say north winds this afternoon will be sustained at 10-to-25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Overnight tonight, a Frost Advisory has been issued for both Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Weather Service officials say temperatures are forecast to fall into the low to mid 30’s.

Those who have planted gardens and flowers in the area are being urged to cover them tonight, with frost possibly killing the sensitive vegetation.