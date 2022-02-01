National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lake, Obion, Weakley and Dyer County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves. Ballard, Carlisle and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.

The watch area is from midnight Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Weather Service officials say heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with freezing rain accumulations up to a half-inch in Northwest Tennessee, and up to a quarter inch in Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky could also receive up to two inches of snow and sleet.

Weather Service officials say power lines and trees could be damaged with the possible storm, with travel becoming almost impossible.