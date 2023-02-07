National Weather Service Release Ic Accumulations From Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has released ice accumulations, that occurred during last week’s winter storm.

The released map indicates Trenton received the largest accumulation in West Tennessee, at just over four-tenths of an inch.

Other locations receiving higher amounts of ice included Humboldt with almost three-tenths of an inch, a quarter of an inch at Dyersburg and two-tenths at Brownsville.

Most all other locations received around the same amount of freezing rain, including McKenzie and Huntingdon with .16, Union City at .15, along with Martin and Paris at .12.

The system of freezing rain and sleet caused dangerous driving conditions, which closed many businesses and government agencies, along with most school systems for the week.