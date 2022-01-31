National Weather Service Says Ken-Tenn Area Could Receive Accumulating Ice

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lake, Obion and Dyer County, along with all of Western Kentucky.

The watch area is from late Wednesday through the day on Thursday.

Weather Service officials say heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total freezing rain accumulations up to three-tenths of an inch in parts of Northwest Tennessee and up to a half-inch in Western Kentucky.

Snow and sleet accumulations could be up to one inch.

Weather Service officials say power lines and trees could be damaged with the possible storm, with travel also becoming difficult.

Forecasts say winds could also play a factor during the period, with gusts as high as 25-miles per hour out of the north.