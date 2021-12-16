National Weather Service Says Kentucky Tornado Winds at 190 Miles Per Hour

After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Paducah has released information about last Friday’s tornado.

Weather Service officials say the tornado, that struck from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County, has been classified as an EF4, with peak winds of 190 miles per hour.

The estimated path of the tornado was 128 miles, with a maximum width of one mile or more.

Survey’s show the tornado started in Western Kentucky at 8:56 on Friday night, five-and-a-half miles southwest of Cayce on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.