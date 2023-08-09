National Weather Service Says Severe Thunderstorm Chances Have Increased for Ken-Tenn Area

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn area.

A press conference was held this morning at the National Weather Service in Memphis, which revealed increased chances of severe weather.

Meteorologist Todd Beal explained the scenario of today’s weather activity.(AUDIO)

Beal said today’s severe weather possibility will be in two waves, with the overnight hour possibly bringing the greatest chances.(AUDIO)

The National Weather Service has currently issued a Flood Watch until midnight tonight.

Due to the possibility of severe weather, the Obion County School System has announced they will be dismissing classes at 2:00 today.