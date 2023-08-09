National Weather Service Says Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Possible
The National Weather Service has placed the entire Ken-Tenn area in a Level 3, or Enhanced Risk, for severe thunderstorms today.
Weather Service officials say damaging winds will be the primary threat, with the possibility of hail and tornadoes.
Reports also indicate some areas could receive rainfall amounts of two-to-four inches.
Currently the greatest threat for severe storms in the local area has been placed in the afternoon and evening hours.