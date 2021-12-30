National Weather Service Survey on Tornado that Struck Newbern, Dresden and Kenton

Reports from the National Weather Service indicate the tornado that struck Dresden, first started in Newbern.

Weather Service reports said the storm which carried the tornado, crossed the Mississippi River and intensified in Dyer County.

Just after 10:30 southwest of Newbern, an EF3 tornado developed and destroyed a gas station, along with numerous homes and businesses.

Reports said the tornado continued a path toward Kenton, where isolated areas of damage occurred.

Weather Service reports said the tornado then passed just to the north of Sharon, before causing major damage to homes and businesses in Dresden.

The storm survey indicated the tornado then caused tree and home damage south of Cottage Grove and Puryear, before crossing Kentucky Lake north of Paris Landing.

The official report stated the tornado traveled almost 72 miles, with a width of more than a half-a-mile and winds up to 160 miles per hour.