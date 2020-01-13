Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said the National Weather Service will determine the actual cause of the damage from storms Saturday morning.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, following his assement of the stricken area, Jowers said damage to property and trees indicates the possibility of different patterns.

Jowers said officials with the National Weather Service will be called to investigate the area to make a determination of the storms strength, and to determine if, and how strong, a possible tornado did touch down.